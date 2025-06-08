RTARF spokesman Maj Gen Withai Laithomya addressed the current Thai-Cambodian border dispute, highlighting three key motivations behind Cambodia’s leadership:
- Gaining public confidence and fostering nationalist sentiment among Cambodian citizens, reinforcing the perception of being the true leader of Cambodia.
- Establishing clear territorial ownership based on the 1:200,000-scale map attached to the Franco-Siamese treaty of 1907 This map is highly inaccurate and fails to delineate precise borders. Furthermore, it does not adhere to the watershed boundary principle outlined in the treaty, which defines a single, verifiable border between the two nations.
- If the International Court of Justice rules in favour of Cambodia, granting territorial rights over key temples—including Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Toch, and Ta Krabei Temples—as well as Mum Bei (Emerald Triangle), it could bolster popularity among the country's leadership.