The Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) has highlighted three reasons behind the border dispute with Cambodia and reaffirmed its commitment to international treaties and the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

RTARF spokesman Maj Gen Withai Laithomya addressed the current Thai-Cambodian border dispute, highlighting three key motivations behind Cambodia’s leadership: Gaining public confidence and fostering nationalist sentiment among Cambodian citizens, reinforcing the perception of being the true leader of Cambodia.

Establishing clear territorial ownership based on the 1:200,000-scale map attached to the Franco-Siamese treaty of 1907 This map is highly inaccurate and fails to delineate precise borders. Furthermore, it does not adhere to the watershed boundary principle outlined in the treaty, which defines a single, verifiable border between the two nations.

If the International Court of Justice rules in favour of Cambodia, granting territorial rights over key temples—including Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Toch, and Ta Krabei Temples—as well as Mum Bei (Emerald Triangle), it could bolster popularity among the country's leadership. Withai further elaborated on the message he wishes to convey to the public: The global community should recognise that the Thai military remains steadfast in its adherence to treaties and international law, upholding global standards. The most effective resolution mechanism for international disputes is bilateral negotiation. Both nations have historically upheld the 2000 MOU, ensuring continued peaceful coexistence.

Thai society should foster confidence in military operations, acknowledging the army's readiness to defend sovereignty and safeguard citizens' security. National unity is paramount—if we stand together, victory is assured. We are one, we win! The Cambodian people should be aware that their leadership's current actions are primarily self-serving, protecting personal and political interests rather than delivering tangible benefits to the public.

Finally, Thai border security personnel should take pride in their service, recognising their role as true defenders of the nation. They must not feel isolated in their duty, as the entire Thai community—government and private sectors alike—stand by them, offering unwavering support and encouragement.