Thailand grants military control over border checkpoints with Cambodia amid escalating tensions

Royal Thai Army (RTA) spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree announced on Saturday that RTA Commander-in-Chief Gen Pana Klaewblaudtuk had signed Army Order No. 806/2568, authorizing the commanders of the Burapha and Suranaree Task Forces to oversee the opening and closing of all border checkpoints along the Thai-Cambodian border. These commanders are empowered to implement appropriate security measures and conditions based on the severity of the situation in their respective jurisdictions.

This directive follows a resolution from the National Security Council meeting on June 6, 2025, which designated the RTA as the lead agency for safeguarding national security along the border and ensuring full cooperation from all relevant agencies.

According to the RTA, the decision was prompted by Cambodia’s repeated incursions into Thai territory and increasingly provocative actions, including armed presence and the construction of military fortifications near the border. Despite Thailand’s diplomatic efforts and restraint, Cambodia’s actions have heightened concerns over national sovereignty and security, prompting the Thai military to adopt stronger defensive measures.