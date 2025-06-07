Army Chief authorizes border closure measures in response to Cambodian incursions

On June 7, General Pana Klaewblaudtuk, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army (RTA), signed Army Order No. 806/2568, authorizing control over the opening and closing of all types of border checkpoints along the Thai-Cambodian border. The order was issued in response to repeated violations of Thai sovereignty by Cambodian armed forces and civilians.

The RTA noted that Cambodian personnel had continuously crossed into Thai territory, attempting to present the incursion zones as Cambodian land—singing their national anthem, entering while armed, and behaving provocatively. Thai forces responded using peaceful methods, including negotiation and non-violent repulsion. However, the provocations have escalated, increasing tensions along the border and affecting communities that have long lived peacefully in the area.

Given these developments, especially in the Chong Bok area of Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani, where tensions are highest, the RTA stated that Cambodia’s actions pose a serious threat to Thailand's national security and territorial integrity. Despite Thailand's efforts to de-escalate tensions through agreed-upon diplomatic mechanisms, Cambodia has instead increased military personnel and fortified positions along the border.

This behavior contradicts the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, signed on February 24, 1976 and signals an intent to use force—something Thailand deems unacceptable and a serious threat to sovereignty and national security.

Nonetheless, the Thai government reaffirms its commitment to peaceful coexistence and calls for diplomatic solutions that prioritize the well-being of both Thai and Cambodian people living along the border.