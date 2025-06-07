Army Chief authorizes border closure measures in response to Cambodian incursions

On June 7, General Pana Klaewblaudtuk, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army (RTA), signed Army Order No. 806/2568, authorizing control over the opening and closing of all types of border checkpoints along the Thai-Cambodian border. The order was issued in response to repeated violations of Thai sovereignty by Cambodian armed forces and civilians.
The RTA noted that Cambodian personnel had continuously crossed into Thai territory, attempting to present the incursion zones as Cambodian land—singing their national anthem, entering while armed, and behaving provocatively. Thai forces responded using peaceful methods, including negotiation and non-violent repulsion. However, the provocations have escalated, increasing tensions along the border and affecting communities that have long lived peacefully in the area.
Given these developments, especially in the Chong Bok area of Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani, where tensions are highest, the RTA stated that Cambodia’s actions pose a serious threat to Thailand's national security and territorial integrity. Despite Thailand's efforts to de-escalate tensions through agreed-upon diplomatic mechanisms, Cambodia has instead increased military personnel and fortified positions along the border.
This behavior contradicts the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, signed on February 24, 1976 and signals an intent to use force—something Thailand deems unacceptable and a serious threat to sovereignty and national security.
Nonetheless, the Thai government reaffirms its commitment to peaceful coexistence and calls for diplomatic solutions that prioritize the well-being of both Thai and Cambodian people living along the border.
Following a meeting of the National Security Council on June 6, the RTA has been tasked with controlling border crossings to maintain national security. All relevant agencies have been instructed to fully comply with the RTA’s directives.
The RTA has therefore empowered:
to establish measures, criteria, methods, and necessary timeframes for controlling all types of border crossings in their areas of responsibility. These measures must consider the livelihood and trade of border communities in both Thailand and Cambodia.
If deemed necessary to protect national sovereignty and public safety, these commanders have the authority to close any or all checkpoints along the Thai-Cambodian border, with conditions and timelines appropriate to the situation.
On Saturday, Captain Nopparot Siripariyapong, Commander of the Chanthaburi Marine Corps Task Force, signed an urgent official letter addressed to the Chief of Chanthaburi Immigration Bureau regarding the temporary suspension of travel for Thai and Cambodian tourists at permanent border checkpoints.
The letter cited the announcement of martial law enforcement in parts of Chanthaburi Province, specifically in Khlung, Pong Nam Ron, and Soi Dao districts. Under Section 5 of the Martial Law Act B.E. 2547 (2004), it grants military officers authority over civilian officials concerning military operations, law enforcement, and maintaining public order. Civilian officials are required to comply with the directives issued by military personnel.
Due to the current security threat from Cambodia, which may pose a danger to the lives and property of both Thai and Cambodian citizens, the letter invokes Section 5 of the Martial Law Act to request that all government agencies continue their duties as usual, and for Chanthaburi Immigration Bureau to:
This applies to two permanent border checkpoints:
This is a temporary measure effective from June 7, 2025, until further notice.
Cambodian migrant workers already employed in Thailand are exempt, and cross-border trade will continue as usual.