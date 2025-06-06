Paetongtarn says military has authority to decide on Cambodia clash, emphasises peaceful approach

The Prime Minister also clarified that the chain of command is clear and well understood. Field commanders have the authority to make on-the-ground decisions, including whether or not to engage in conflict. However, she stressed that every effort should be made to avoid escalation.

“The military has also reaffirmed its commitment to limiting the use of force and avoiding violent clashes — a stance that the government fully supports,” she said.

When asked about the reported Cambodian incursion of 200 metres into Thai territory — and the public’s expectation for swift government action — Paetongtarn said discussions between both sides had already taken place, though some details remain confidential due to the sensitive nature of ongoing negotiations.

“I understand that people want detailed updates, but these are delicate discussions. Both sides are communicating well, and the military has confirmed readiness for all scenarios,” she said.

“The military already knows the facts on the ground. If conflict is unavoidable, that’s a call they must make. But if it isn’t necessary, we must avoid it. Everyone is already working, already in talks. The question is which voices the public chooses to listen to. The government has already issued two official statements outlining our approach going forward,” she concluded.