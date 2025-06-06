Border tensions escalate: Cambodia ยresses, Thailand stands guard

From May 28 to 31, the Thai government did not issue a clear policy stance. That changed on June 1, when Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa officially outlined Thailand’s position: resolving the dispute through three established bilateral mechanisms—

JBC (Joint Boundary Committee): A technical mechanism created under the 2000 MOU to oversee border surveys and demarcation;

GBC (General Border Committee): A ministerial-level dialogue platform between both nations’ defence ministries; and

RBC (Regional Border Committee): A military-level mechanism involving army region commanders.

On June 4, the Thai government released a formal statement reaffirming its commitment to peaceful negotiation through JBC, GBC, and RBC frameworks. The statement emphasised the belief that Thailand and Cambodia could resolve the issue together as good neighbours, prioritising the safety of border communities and the spirit of ASEAN unity.

That same day, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra reassured the public that civil-military coordination was ongoing. She emphasised:

“We must be confident in who we are. Our national anthem says we love peace, but we are not cowards when war

comes. We are fully prepared to protect every Thai citizen.”

Also on June 4, Thailand’s National Security Council held a closed-door meeting and announced plans to establish a special committee to monitor the situation.

On June 5, a second government statement was issued, calling on Cambodia to stop escalating the border issue and reaffirming Thailand’s preference for bilateral solutions through the JBC. The statement also reiterated that Thailand has never accepted the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) since 1960, and thus opposes any unilateral legal action.

The statement noted that bilateral mechanisms already exist for handling border disputes—agreed upon by both sides—and that these mechanisms should focus strictly on the areas where incidents have occurred, without widening the scope of contention, which would only complicate the issue further.

Importantly, the Thai government stressed that it seeks to avoid any loss on either side. It also highlighted the progress made under the JBC over the past 26 years, citing examples such as:

The Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge connecting Ban Nong Ian (Sa Kaeo Province) and Stueng Bot (Banteay Meanchey Province); and

The construction of a new border bridge linking Ban Phak Kad (Chanthaburi Province) and Phrom (Pailin Province).

The statement concluded with Thailand expressing its readiness to participate in the JBC meeting on June 14, 2025, and calling on Cambodia to demonstrate a shared commitment to peace and regional stability in the same spirit of cooperation.

The Thai government’s second official statement echoed the position expressed by Prime Minister Paetongtarn on her personal Facebook page, where she reaffirmed:

“The Royal Thai Government would like to clarify that Thailand has not accepted the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in any disputes since 1960 and continues to hold this position. We emphasise that any issues arising should be addressed only in the areas where incidents have occurred, without expanding the scope of the dispute.”

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham confirmed that the disputed areas would be discussed at the JBC meeting on June 14. He also travelled to Phnom Penh with Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Nakpanich, Army Chief of Staff Gen Thongchai Rodyoi, and other senior officials. The Thai delegation held talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen Tea Seiha, and Gen Eth Sarath, Deputy Commander-in-Chief and Joint Chief of Staff of the Cambodian Armed Forces.

Then, on June 6, Phumtham convened a National Security Council (NSC) meeting at 10am to review and formulate Thailand’s strategic response to developments along the Thai-Cambodian border. He reaffirmed the Thai government’s and military’s unwavering commitment to defending Thailand’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

These developments underscore the evolving dynamics between the Royal Thai Government and the Cambodian Government in this long-standing border dispute. On the ground, military forces on both sides remain on high alert, prepared to defend their respective claims.

At the policy level, both governments now face a critical test—to seek common ground and manage their differences constructively in order to avoid escalation and prevent unnecessary losses.