Cambodia reaffirms position on border tensions with Thailand

A statement by Cambodia’s Defence Ministry, published on its official Facebook page in Khmer, follows ongoing tensions between Thai and Cambodian forces in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani province.
The ministry explained that Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Seiha held discussions with his Thai counterpart, Phumtham Wechayachai, on Thursday afternoon.
As a result of the meeting, both sides reached the following agreements:
They agreed to de-escalate border tensions through sustained communication, mutual understanding, and ongoing peaceful dialogue to prevent military clashes.
Regarding Thailand’s request for Cambodia to withdraw its troops from the Mum Bei area, where clashes occurred on May 28, Cambodia rejected the request, as the area lies within Cambodian sovereign territory, where troops have been permanently stationed since the beginning.
The ministry claimed that both nations rely on maps of differing scales, making it impossible to establish a common ground for ensuring border stability. Cambodia reaffirmed its commitment to respecting the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of 2000, as it has always done.
Cambodia has decided to refer the dispute over four areas — Mum Bei (Emerald Triangle), Ta Moan Thom Temple, Ta Moan Toch Temple, and Ta Krabei Temple — to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands, seeking a resolution to the conflict and a definitive border delineation.
Cambodia emphasised that it prioritises peace and stability, focusing on the well-being of people on both sides. The statement added that Thailand also expressed respect for Cambodia’s right to bring these four areas before the ICJ.
Both sides agreed to continue negotiations through established mechanisms, including the General Border Committee (GBC), Joint Boundary Committee (JBC), and Regional Border Committee (RBC).
Additionally, the statement noted that Thailand has dismissed reports that could undermine the morale of both militaries and populations—such as claims regarding the closure of international border crossings, the cancellation of JBC meetings, and other unofficial information.