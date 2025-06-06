Cambodia reaffirms position on border tensions with Thailand

A statement by Cambodia’s Defence Ministry, published on its official Facebook page in Khmer, follows ongoing tensions between Thai and Cambodian forces in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani province.

The ministry explained that Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Seiha held discussions with his Thai counterpart, Phumtham Wechayachai, on Thursday afternoon.

As a result of the meeting, both sides reached the following agreements: