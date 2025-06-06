Thailand conducts evacuation drills in 7 border provinces amid tensions with Cambodia

The department's director-general, Chaiwat Junthiraphong, stated that evacuation drills are a routine procedure in situations of unrest. He assured that, in the event of an emergency, evacuations could be carried out immediately, as all relevant personnel are already aware of their respective responsibilities.

He also confirmed that the overall number of shelters is deemed sufficient. However, for locations where shelters may be inadequate, contingency plans are in place to determine alternative evacuation sites. For example, villages with insufficient shelters will relocate to areas that can accommodate them.