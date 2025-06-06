Thailand conducts evacuation drills in 7 border provinces amid tensions with Cambodia

The department's director-general, Chaiwat Junthiraphong, stated that evacuation drills are a routine procedure in situations of unrest. He assured that, in the event of an emergency, evacuations could be carried out immediately, as all relevant personnel are already aware of their respective responsibilities.
He also confirmed that the overall number of shelters is deemed sufficient. However, for locations where shelters may be inadequate, contingency plans are in place to determine alternative evacuation sites. For example, villages with insufficient shelters will relocate to areas that can accommodate them.
Chaiwat noted that all border points between Thailand and Cambodia carry similar risks, not just Ubon Ratchathani, where tensions have emerged. He cited Ko Kut Island in Trat province, where the Cambodian navy has been conducting live-fire drills as part of Cambodia’s routine military exercises.
He affirmed that local residents remain fully confident, as they are within Thai territory and can trust the government’s security measures.
Chaiwat further stated that it is normal practice to establish village security units composed of local residents, who are trained to safeguard their communities. Regarding the potential closure of border checkpoints in the future, he explained that decisions would follow government policies.
He also urged the public to remain calm.