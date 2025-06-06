Thai military ready for immediate deployment amid border tensions

When asked how the navy would support the army should tensions escalate and the government issue orders to push Cambodian forces back beyond the border, Jirapol responded:

“The government can issue the request at any time. We have plans at various levels, from border defence to national defence. Whether it is a directive from central command or an updated strategy developed by the navy, we can execute operations from our designated zones to assist at Chong Bok. If the order comes, we are fully prepared.”

The Royal Thai Navy chief added that he did not anticipate renewed concerns over Ko Kut Island due to Cambodia’s naval drills, stating that Cambodian forces are predominantly stationed further north. However, Thai forces continuously monitor movements in the areas opposite their jurisdiction. “If they move, we will be ready to respond,” he assured.

Jirapol stated that Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen had posted images at the Tri Muk Pavilion in Ubon Ratchathani as a means of creating a narrative and shaping perceptions of the situation. He reaffirmed that the Royal Thai Navy is fully prepared to support both the army and air force as directed by the government.

He mentioned that a special meeting of military commanders scheduled for this afternoon would focus on Thai-Cambodian border issues, ensuring that the armed forces achieve full operational readiness.

“This situation is unfolding before us, so we need to discuss how each branch requires support, how cross-force cooperation should be coordinated, and how to share intelligence accurately to prevent misunderstandings,” he explained.

The Royal Thai Navy chief emphasised that military preparedness is not a new initiative, stating that such readiness measures have been conducted regularly. However, given the current developments, the format and objectives of military discussions must be adapted to align with evolving circumstances.

When asked whether it was necessary to expel Cambodian soldiers who had encroached within 200 metres of Thai territory, Jirapol responded, “Thai soil should not be used by outsiders. If they enter, we must push them back.”