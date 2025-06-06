Thai military ready for immediate deployment amid border tensions

Adm Jirapol Wongwit made this statement following rising tensions along the Thailand-Cambodia border. Regarding reports of the Cambodian navy conducting live-fire drills near Ko Kut island in Thailand, he noted that Cambodia’s naval forces had not conducted such exercises for a long time.
He urged the public not to be alarmed by Cambodia's recent military activities, explaining that Thailand conducts annual military drills and has been holding training sessions since the beginning of the year. These include ground exercises in Narathiwat province and live-fire drills in the Andaman Sea.
If additional weaponry becomes necessary and can be procured in time, another stage of training will be introduced, including the use of drones in military exercises, he explained.
When asked whether intelligence officials had examined the implications of the Cambodian military drills, Jirapol stated that the underlying intent was already clear, as tensions had arisen in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani.
“The Cambodian navy has been inactive in this regard for a long time. When an order is issued, they must take action. If I were in their position, I would do the same,” he remarked.
The Royal Thai Navy chief further explained that Thai forces had been conducting readiness assessments in the areas under their jurisdiction. Thailand shares a border with Cambodia from Chanthaburi to Trat province, where border defence forces are stationed.
He stated that commanders had been ordered to inspect the preparedness of all units, and this process had already been completed. As for naval forces along the border with Cambodia, he confirmed that Thailand's border defence fleet had recently conducted live-fire weapons drills.
When asked how the navy would support the army should tensions escalate and the government issue orders to push Cambodian forces back beyond the border, Jirapol responded:
“The government can issue the request at any time. We have plans at various levels, from border defence to national defence. Whether it is a directive from central command or an updated strategy developed by the navy, we can execute operations from our designated zones to assist at Chong Bok. If the order comes, we are fully prepared.”
The Royal Thai Navy chief added that he did not anticipate renewed concerns over Ko Kut Island due to Cambodia’s naval drills, stating that Cambodian forces are predominantly stationed further north. However, Thai forces continuously monitor movements in the areas opposite their jurisdiction. “If they move, we will be ready to respond,” he assured.
Jirapol stated that Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen had posted images at the Tri Muk Pavilion in Ubon Ratchathani as a means of creating a narrative and shaping perceptions of the situation. He reaffirmed that the Royal Thai Navy is fully prepared to support both the army and air force as directed by the government.
He mentioned that a special meeting of military commanders scheduled for this afternoon would focus on Thai-Cambodian border issues, ensuring that the armed forces achieve full operational readiness.
“This situation is unfolding before us, so we need to discuss how each branch requires support, how cross-force cooperation should be coordinated, and how to share intelligence accurately to prevent misunderstandings,” he explained.
The Royal Thai Navy chief emphasised that military preparedness is not a new initiative, stating that such readiness measures have been conducted regularly. However, given the current developments, the format and objectives of military discussions must be adapted to align with evolving circumstances.
When asked whether it was necessary to expel Cambodian soldiers who had encroached within 200 metres of Thai territory, Jirapol responded, “Thai soil should not be used by outsiders. If they enter, we must push them back.”