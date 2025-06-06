Thai firms see limited impact from Cambodia tensions, analysts urge close monitoring

Kitpon Praipaisarnkit, Executive Vice President at UOB Kay Hian Securities (Thailand), told Krungthep Turakij that such Thai-Cambodian disputes are not new and have flared up intermittently over the past two decades. These incidents rarely affect long-term trade or investment relations. Occasionally, nationalist sentiments may lead to temporary boycotts of Thai products, but these are usually short-lived.

He emphasized that any effect on Thai firms investing in Cambodia is psychological in nature. There may be a short-term dip in sales and service revenues, but no significant change to business fundamentals has occurred.

One example is Carabao Group Plc (CBG), which plans to establish a manufacturing plant in Cambodia. This move aligns with broader regional strategies — such as setting up energy drink factories in Myanmar, like OSP and CBG — to lower production costs compared to exporting finished goods. The strategy offers price competitiveness.

Thai goods and services are generally seen as premium in regional markets, with strong consumer acceptance. Therefore, any sales slowdown is expected to be short-term and unlikely to derail expansion or factory construction plans.