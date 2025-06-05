Urgent border talks: Phumtham flies to Cambodia

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai, along with Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Nakpanich, Royal Thai Army Chief of Staff Gen Thongchai Rodyoi, and a Thai military delegation, held bilateral talks with Gen Tea Seiha, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, in Cambodia on June 5, 2025.
Also present were senior Cambodian military officials, including Gen Eth Sarath, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and Joint Chief of Staff, and Gen Mao Sophan, Deputy Commander-in-Chief and Commander of the Cambodian Army.
The discussions focused on resolving operational issues and de-escalating tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border. Both sides agreed to move forward using existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms and to adjust troop positions to mirror the 2024 status quo.
Emphasising diplomacy over confrontation, the talks reaffirmed the importance of bilateral frameworks as the primary channel for conflict resolution and confidence-building, with the goal of fostering long-term, sustainable relations.
Phumtham Calls for Public Cooperation to Avoid Misinformation
Following the meeting, Phumtham shared a post from the Second Army Region on his personal Facebook page, adding the message: “Your cooperation is appreciated.”
The official statement from the Second Army Region urged the public, local authorities, and individuals working in border areas to refrain from spreading unverified military information, including photos, videos, and text, that could fuel internal conflict or confusion.
“Currently, conflicting images and reports about the Thai-Cambodian border situation are causing growing public confusion. Both sides are actively working to resolve the matter peacefully. Some information being shared may be premature, unnecessary, or unintentionally reveal sensitive military data,” the statement read.
“We urge all parties to avoid disseminating content related to military operations, and to rely on official updates from trusted sources, such as the Second Army Region or other national security agencies,” it added.
The military’s call for restraint reflects heightened sensitivity amid public scrutiny and rising cross-border tensions ahead of the upcoming Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) meeting scheduled for June 14 in Phnom Penh.