Urgent border talks: Phumtham flies to Cambodia

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai, along with Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Nakpanich, Royal Thai Army Chief of Staff Gen Thongchai Rodyoi, and a Thai military delegation, held bilateral talks with Gen Tea Seiha, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, in Cambodia on June 5, 2025.

Also present were senior Cambodian military officials, including Gen Eth Sarath, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and Joint Chief of Staff, and Gen Mao Sophan, Deputy Commander-in-Chief and Commander of the Cambodian Army.

The discussions focused on resolving operational issues and de-escalating tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border. Both sides agreed to move forward using existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms and to adjust troop positions to mirror the 2024 status quo.