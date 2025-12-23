Magnitude-5.2 quake on Laos–China border felt in Chiang Rai

The Geological Disaster Operations Centre of the Department of Mineral Resources reported that a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck at 10.45pm on Monday (December 22), at a depth of 10 kilometres near the Laos–China border, about 166 kilometres northeast of Rim Khong subdistrict in Chiang Khong district, Chiang Rai province.
Residents in parts of Chiang Rai, including Mueang Chiang Rai, Mae Sai and Wiang Chiang Rung districts, reported feeling the tremor.
Authorities said there were no reports of damage.
The department said the quake was linked to movement along the Nam Ma fault, described as a left-lateral strike-slip fault.
It said further details would be provided if additional information becomes available.
Separately, the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department said that from 6am on Monday (December 22) to 6am on Tuesday (December 23), Thailand recorded a 1.9-magnitude quake in Khlong Krachong subdistrict, Sawankhalok district, Sukhothai province.
Over the same period, three earthquakes were recorded in Myanmar and one near the Laos–China border.