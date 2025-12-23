Magnitude-5.2 quake on Laos–China border felt in Chiang Rai

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2025

Late-night earthquake near the Laos–China border sent tremors across parts of Chiang Rai, but officials said there were no reports of damage.

  • A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck near the Laos-China border on Monday night at a depth of 10 kilometers.
  • The tremor was felt by residents in several districts of Thailand's Chiang Rai province, approximately 166 kilometers from the epicenter.
  • Authorities confirmed that no damage was reported as a result of the earthquake.
  • The quake was attributed to movement along the Nam Ma fault.

The Geological Disaster Operations Centre of the Department of Mineral Resources reported that a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck at 10.45pm on Monday (December 22), at a depth of 10 kilometres near the Laos–China border, about 166 kilometres northeast of Rim Khong subdistrict in Chiang Khong district, Chiang Rai province.

Residents in parts of Chiang Rai, including Mueang Chiang Rai, Mae Sai and Wiang Chiang Rung districts, reported feeling the tremor.

Authorities said there were no reports of damage.

The department said the quake was linked to movement along the Nam Ma fault, described as a left-lateral strike-slip fault.

It said further details would be provided if additional information becomes available.

 

Separately, the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department said that from 6am on Monday (December 22) to 6am on Tuesday (December 23), Thailand recorded a 1.9-magnitude quake in Khlong Krachong subdistrict, Sawankhalok district, Sukhothai province.

Over the same period, three earthquakes were recorded in Myanmar and one near the Laos–China border.

