Magnitude-5.2 quake on Laos–China border felt in Chiang Rai

The Geological Disaster Operations Centre of the Department of Mineral Resources reported that a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck at 10.45pm on Monday (December 22), at a depth of 10 kilometres near the Laos–China border, about 166 kilometres northeast of Rim Khong subdistrict in Chiang Khong district, Chiang Rai province.

Residents in parts of Chiang Rai, including Mueang Chiang Rai, Mae Sai and Wiang Chiang Rung districts, reported feeling the tremor.