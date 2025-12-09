Quake-Hit Aomori Residents Worried over Aftershock Warning

The temblor occurred off the east coast of Aomori Prefecture at around 11.15pm Monday, registering upper 6, the second-highest level on the country's seismic intensity scale, in the city of Hachinohe in the prefecture.

Shortly after the quake, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued the aftershock warning for the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and the Sanriku Pacific coastal area of northeastern Japan for the first time since such a system was introduced in December 2022.

A 79-year-old resident of Hachinohe said Tuesday, "I'm a bit scared because I can't stop thinking about when (the next big earthquake) might strike."

"You can't stop earthquakes from happening because they are a natural phenomenon," she said. "I'll need to organise my thoughts about what to do when a temblor occurs."

Masayuki Ueno, 66, was busy tidying up the glass window panes of his photo gallery that had shattered when the quake rocked the city.