Thailand Makes “Normal Sweetness” 50% as Major Drink Brands Join Health Push

If you’ve ever wished your daily iced coffee came with a little less sugar—without sacrificing the joy of that first sip—Thailand has just made your life easier.
From 11 February 2026, the Department of Health under the Ministry of Public Health, together with nine of the country’s most recognisable beverage brands, is introducing a refreshingly simple new standard: “normal sweetness” will now mean 50% of the original recipe. It’s a nationwide nudge that keeps choice firmly in your hands, while gently shifting the default towards a lighter, more balanced cup.
This initiative leans on behavioural economics—an approach that recognises a small change at the point of purchase can make healthy choices feel effortless. In the past, ordering “normal sweetness” could mean sugar levels that were higher than many people actually wanted. Now, the default setting automatically lands at 50%, while customers can still request more or less sweetness exactly as they prefer.
It’s not about removing pleasure from food and drink. It’s about redefining what “normal” looks like in a modern, health-conscious Thailand—where wellness trends, café culture, and everyday convenience all fit neatly into the same glass.
To make the shift tangible, the Department of Health offered examples based on a 16-ounce (around 473ml) drink:
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends limiting added sugars to less than 10% of total daily energy intake, and ideally below 5%—roughly equivalent to about six teaspoons per day for adults. With the new 50% standard, many popular tea and coffee drinks drop into the three-to-four teaspoon range, making it much easier for people to enjoy their favourites while keeping daily intake more manageable.
Health officials say the benefits of cutting sugar aren’t limited to a number on a label. Many people find that when sugar intake is steadier, the day simply runs better: fewer energy swings, clearer focus for work or study, and a lighter overall feeling.
There’s also a culinary bonus. Ordering 50% sweetness is often the “sweet spot” for retraining the palate—once you get used to it, natural flavours in coffee beans, tea leaves, fruit, and even everyday meals can become more vivid. In other words, less sugar can actually make Thailand’s famous flavours shine brighter.
The Department of Health also highlights how a balanced approach to sweetness can support overall wellbeing in the long term—part of a broader national effort to encourage healthier lifestyles across generations.
The rollout is being driven through collaboration rather than compulsion. Supported by the Thai Coffee Association, seven key operators covering nine brands have pledged to adopt the new standard nationwide, with each brand implementing it according to its readiness and operating context.
Participating brands include: Café Amazon, Inthanin, All Café, Kudsan, Bellinee’s, Black Canyon, Intercof, Punthai, and Chao Doi.
Dr Amporn Benjaponpitak, Director-General of the Department of Health, called the move an important step in shaping everyday habits by making appropriately sweet drinks easier to access—powered by cooperation between government, the private sector, civil society, and relevant networks.
What makes this policy so distinctly Thai is its practicality. It doesn’t ask people to abandon café life or the country’s beloved iced drinks. Instead, it updates the baseline so that “less sweet” feels normal—and still delicious.
For consumers, it’s an upgrade in choice: you can still go sweeter, or choose an even lighter option, but the default now starts from a place that better fits today’s health goals. For businesses, it’s a chance to strengthen trust and show that caring for customers can be part of the brand experience.
Thailand’s new 50% standard is, in many ways, a modern expression of balance—keeping the country’s vibrant drink culture intact, while gently steering it towards a healthier future, one cup at a time.