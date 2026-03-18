Thailand Makes “Normal Sweetness” 50% as Major Drink Brands Join Health Push

If you’ve ever wished your daily iced coffee came with a little less sugar—without sacrificing the joy of that first sip—Thailand has just made your life easier.

From 11 February 2026, the Department of Health under the Ministry of Public Health, together with nine of the country’s most recognisable beverage brands, is introducing a refreshingly simple new standard: “normal sweetness” will now mean 50% of the original recipe. It’s a nationwide nudge that keeps choice firmly in your hands, while gently shifting the default towards a lighter, more balanced cup.



A smart “default” that still tastes like Thailand

This initiative leans on behavioural economics—an approach that recognises a small change at the point of purchase can make healthy choices feel effortless. In the past, ordering “normal sweetness” could mean sugar levels that were higher than many people actually wanted. Now, the default setting automatically lands at 50%, while customers can still request more or less sweetness exactly as they prefer.

It’s not about removing pleasure from food and drink. It’s about redefining what “normal” looks like in a modern, health-conscious Thailand—where wellness trends, café culture, and everyday convenience all fit neatly into the same glass.