Lightning strike ignites crude oil tank at Chonburi refinery

Lightning hit the roof of a crude oil storage tank at an oil refinery in Chonburi on Monday (May 4), causing a fire that has since been brought under control.

The incident occurred at around 5pm during heavy rain. Flames spread quickly, alarming people living in nearby communities.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard a loud crack as lightning struck the upper section of a large crude oil storage tank. Shortly afterwards, black smoke and flames were seen rising from the tank roof.