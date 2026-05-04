Wildfires in Thailand engulf animals over 1 million hectares

As wildfires swept through forests across Thailand, animals fled through smoke and flames. Experts urged the government to act more proactively to tackle wildfire, particularly by adopting modern technology.

Forests have been destroyed, wildlife displaced, and lives lost. These fires are not only an environmental crisis but also a growing threat to public health and long-term climate stability.

Witsanu Attavanich, director of the Center for Applied Economics Research, said the fires in 2026 have already surpassed previous years in terms of damage.

“Two years ago, burned areas were around 19.5 million rai. But in just the first few months of 2026, the numbers have already exceeded those seen in 2024,” he said.

According to Thailand’s space agency, Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency, nearly 6.7 million rai, or about 1.07 million hectares, of land was burned nationwide between April 1 and 10 alone.

Satellite data from VIIRS also detected more than 90,000 wildfire hotspots across the country, with most concentrated in conservation areas and national reserved forests.

Wildfires are not new to Thailand. They typically occur during the dry season, beginning in January. However, the situation tends to worsen by March, when air pollution peaks, and reaches its highest intensity in April.

Several factors are driving the increase. Poor management of dry leaves and forest debris has made forests more vulnerable, as these materials act as fuel for fires, according to Wisanu, adding that, El Niño conditions have brought significantly less rainfall, creating drier environments that allow fires to spread more easily.