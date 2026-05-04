Asian finance chiefs bolster cooperation over Middle East risks

Asian finance leaders moved on Sunday (May 3) to tighten their policy coordination as worsening tensions in the Middle East raised concerns over the region’s economic outlook and access to key resources.

Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from Japan, China, South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations reached the agreement during talks in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

In their joint statement, the officials said that “the escalation of conflict in the Middle East has amplified downside risks to the regional outlook significantly.”

They said countries in the region needed to preserve multilateralism and work more closely together as they face common challenges and mounting uncertainty.