Hurdles remain in Japan after start of emergency contraception OTC sales

"I gave birth alone. I buried my baby because I thought I couldn't hide him," she told police at the time. The Saitama prefectural police are investigating the incident, believing that the girl committed the act as she was mentally cornered.



Among junior high school students who sought consultations from Piccolare, the number of those who said they knew about the existence of emergency contraception and how to use such medication correctly was limited, according to the NPO.



Mayumi Tsuchiya, deputy head of Piccolare, said, "We need to protect children by giving them proper sex education."



In many other countries, people can get emergency contraception more easily.



Asuka Someya, chief of Pilcon, said, "Emergency contraception is a very important option that can protect life and health."



"An environment should be created in which anyone can get emergency contraception whenever necessary", through measures such as covering part of the purchase costs with public money, she said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]