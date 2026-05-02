Hurdles remain in Japan after start of emergency contraception OTC sales

Emergency contraception can prevent an unwanted pregnancy with a high probability if taken soon after sexual intercourse.
Following approval by the health ministry, Daiichi Sankyo Healthcare Co.'s Norlevo went on sale at drugstores Feb. 2, becoming the first emergency contraception available over the counter in Japan. There is no age limit for purchase. In addition, no parental consent is required.
Still, buyers must receive explanations from pharmacists about the pill before use and take it in front of them.
Some stores lack sufficient space to ensure privacy, however, posing a psychological hurdle for junior and senior high school students who may not want others to know about their sexual activity.
According to a survey conducted in January-February by Pilcon, a nonprofit organisation that promotes proper sex education, only 1.3 % of about 1,400 participants aged 15 to 24 said that it is easy to buy emergency contraception.
"I can buy one because I have 'otoshidama' (New Year's gift money)," a female high school student told Piccolare, another NPO, with relief early this year. Piccolare offers pregnancy-related consultations mainly in the Tokyo metropolitan area.
Emergency contraception sells for some 7,000 yen to 7,500 yen per tablet. The financial burden on minors with no income is heavy, leading some to give up buying one.
There have been incidents in which junior and senior high school girls gave birth without consulting anyone about their pregnancies and abandoned their babies.
In March, a 15-year-old junior high school student in the city of Gyoda, Saitama Prefecture, eastern Japan, was arrested on suspicion of burying her newborn baby boy within the premises of her home.
"I gave birth alone. I buried my baby because I thought I couldn't hide him," she told police at the time. The Saitama prefectural police are investigating the incident, believing that the girl committed the act as she was mentally cornered.
Among junior high school students who sought consultations from Piccolare, the number of those who said they knew about the existence of emergency contraception and how to use such medication correctly was limited, according to the NPO.
Mayumi Tsuchiya, deputy head of Piccolare, said, "We need to protect children by giving them proper sex education."
In many other countries, people can get emergency contraception more easily.
Asuka Someya, chief of Pilcon, said, "Emergency contraception is a very important option that can protect life and health."
"An environment should be created in which anyone can get emergency contraception whenever necessary", through measures such as covering part of the purchase costs with public money, she said.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]