Department of Health, BMA, Organon, launched 'RakTuaYaKluaFang' to prevent unplanned pregnancy
The Department of Health, Ministry of Public Health, and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, together with Organon (Thailand) Company, have launched the campaign, RakTuaYaKluaFang, to prevent and reduce unintended pregnancy in Thailand, and to change attitudes towards implant contraception among communities and families.
They wish to increase understanding that implant contraception not only helps to prevent pregnancy, but also affirms people’s self-love and that they are taking responsibility towards self and society.
This campaign is in line with the government’s policy to prevent and reduce the number of pregnancies during adolescence.
A press conference was held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok. Dr Bunyarit Sukrat, director of the Bureau of Reproductive Health, Department of Health, Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, presided over the opening ceremony. Joining him was Dr Sunthorn Sunthornchart, director general of the Department of Health, along with Koen C. Kruijtbosch, managing director of Organon (Thailand) Company Ltd.
The current situation of unplanned pregnancy in Thailand remains an important public health issue, Dr Bunyarit emphasised, adding that a continued focus on preventing and lowering unplanned pregnancy is needed. The government’s mission is to provide holistic support to ensure women and girls are educated with the right information and can access the contraceptive services they need, said Dr Bunyarit. The “RakTuaYaKluaFang” campaign aims to provide knowledge, information and understanding, and to reduce unintended pregnancies in Thailand.
Dr Sunthorn said that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration values the lives of all Thai people. Also, the RakTuaYaKluaFang campaign is in line with the vision of developing Thai society and communities in regard to gender issues. “The BMA is ready to support the RakTuaYaKluaFang campaign, said Dr Sunthorn. “We aim for it to help solve various social problems in Thailand. It also continues to help improve the quality of lives of people in the community and Thai society”.
Koen noted that, at Organon, “we envision a better and healthier every day for every woman”.
RakTuaYaKluaFang is yet another campaign created based on the “Smart Family” initiative.
“Unplanned pregnancy is a challenging issue which can impact oneself, family, society, and the country, said Koen”. This campaign is a cross-sector collaboration, we come together to work towards the campaign goals. It starts with the family, to urge families to open their hearts and minds and talk openly to each other because it is not just talking about sex education. It also includes being aware of the consequences of an unplanned pregnancy.
“Our commitment is to listen to her so we can create better health products, initiatives, and experiences to help her realise a future as unlimited as her imagination”.
At the RakTuaYaKluaFang campaign launch event, there was a discussion on the topic “Embed new idea # RakTuaYaKluaFang by Sutee Chudcha, deputy president of The Children and Youth Council of Thailand; Dr Siraya Kitiyodom, reproductive medicine, Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital; and Kanticha Chumma, an actress representing the new generation. They joined together to express their attitude towards birth control in Thai society, which they see as a topic that could be openly discussed within families.
Discussion is powerful because it is an expression of self-love and taking responsibility for one’s self, one’s family, society, and the country, and can also help avoid and reduce unintended pregnancy.
This campaign aims to urge parents, teachers, and women and girls to open their minds and in increase people’s understanding that birth control methods vary far and wide. The campaign will also provide knowledge about how to take birth control correctly.
For all Thai women – if you require more information, please visit www.womenhealthfact.com. Check your right to get free implant contraception, find out if you are qualified for free birth control implants, or search for participating medical services. please check out the Line official account @Teen_Club #RakTuaYaKluaFang .