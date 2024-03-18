Department of Health, BMA, Organon, launched 'RakTuaYaKluaFang' to prevent unplanned pregnancy

They wish to increase understanding that implant contraception not only helps to prevent pregnancy, but also affirms people’s self-love and that they are taking responsibility towards self and society.

This campaign is in line with the government’s policy to prevent and reduce the number of pregnancies during adolescence.

A press conference was held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok. Dr Bunyarit Sukrat, director of the Bureau of Reproductive Health, Department of Health, Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, presided over the opening ceremony. Joining him was Dr Sunthorn Sunthornchart, director general of the Department of Health, along with Koen C. Kruijtbosch, managing director of Organon (Thailand) Company Ltd.

The current situation of unplanned pregnancy in Thailand remains an important public health issue, Dr Bunyarit emphasised, adding that a continued focus on preventing and lowering unplanned pregnancy is needed. The government’s mission is to provide holistic support to ensure women and girls are educated with the right information and can access the contraceptive services they need, said Dr Bunyarit. The “RakTuaYaKluaFang” campaign aims to provide knowledge, information and understanding, and to reduce unintended pregnancies in Thailand.