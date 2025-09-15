Senate approves labour protection amendment bill to extend pregnancy leave to 120 days

The Senate on Monday approved the final readings of a bill amending the Labour Protection Act to increase maternity leave from 90 days to 120 days.
The amendment bill passed its final reading with 125 votes in favour, while five senators abstained.
During the second reading, when the bill was deliberated article by article, senators agreed with the details already endorsed by the House of Representatives.
The bill extends maternity leave from 90 to 120 days, though employers are required to pay full wages for only the first 60 days of the leave.
If a worker’s child is born with a disability or health risks, she may request an additional 15 days’ leave, during which she will receive 50% of her pay.
The amendment also allows the spouses of women workers to take 15 days of leave to help care for their newborn child. This leave must be taken within 90 days of the birth, and husbands will receive full pay during the 15-day childcare leave.
The Senate Secretariat will forward the draft bill to the prime minister to seek a royal command for enactment. The law will take effect 30 days after its publication in the Royal Gazette.