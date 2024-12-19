Teenage pregnancy rises amid increasing cases of sexual assault

Pregnancy in young Thai teenagers (aged 10-14 years) in the past five years (2020-2024) has been recorded at 0.9 person per 1,000 population, with the tally in 2024 rising to 0.93, the government’s committee on teenage pregnancy prevention reported on Wednesday.

Since 2017, the committee has been working with public and private partners to prevent teenage pregnancy and address the attendant problems to achieve its target of reducing pregnancy among teenagers to under 0.7 person per 1,000 population.

During the committee meeting on Wednesday, deputy public health minister Dech-it Khaothong noted that all provincial public health offices have been working with partner networks to tackle the teen pregnancy problem, especially among those under 14.

He said the ministry has been promoting sexual education literacy and life skills, as well as access to youth-friendly sexual and reproductive health services, in a bid to reduce teenage pregnancy and prevent sexually transmitted diseases.

A support and protection system has been established for pregnant students to ensure they receive care, assistance, and protection of their educational rights and social welfare, he added.