Japan’s Golden Week tourism strained by falling water levels

Tourism businesses in several parts of Japan are facing disruptions during the Golden Week holiday, as water shortages linked in part to low rainfall since last summer continue to affect popular destinations.

Operators of sightseeing boats, hot spring facilities, and other local services have shortened opening hours, changed routes or suspended parts of their operations.

Around Mount Fuji, lake levels have been falling since last year. Fujigoko Kisen, which runs sightseeing boats in the area, has halted its services on Lake Motosu and adjusted its tours on Lake Kawaguchi.

“Water levels have rarely fallen that much,” said Kazuya Fujii, 57, head of the operator. “Although there are problems, including water shortages and soaring fuel prices, we hope many visitors will come this year as well.”