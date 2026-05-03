Japan eyes Mercosur trade deal to strengthen economic security

The Japanese government is moving towards opening trade negotiations with Mercosur, South America’s trade bloc, in hopes of reaching an economic partnership agreement, Jiji Press learnt Sunday (May 3).

Informed sources said the plan reflects Tokyo’s view that Japan must widen export markets and diversify supply chains for essential materials as it faces US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy and China’s restrictions on rare earth exports.

Japanese business circles have urged the government to begin talks with Mercosur at an early date. One reason is that rare earths are vital for many products, including automobiles and precision instruments.