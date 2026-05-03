Helicopter crash in Samut Prakan causes injury as fire spreads

SUNDAY, MAY 03, 2026
Helicopter crash in Samut Prakan causes injury as fire spreads

Rescuers and related agencies were rushing to help the injured person and inspect the area near Soi Bang Mek Khao on Sunday (May 3, 2026).

  • A helicopter crashed at 10am on Sunday in the Mueang Samut Prakan district.
  • The crash resulted in one person being injured.
  • A fire broke out following the incident and was spreading through the surrounding grassland.

The Facebook page of the Pom Phra Chul Disaster Relief Radio Centre posted an urgent alert saying that at 10am on Sunday (May 3, 2026), a helicopter crashed near Soi Bang Mek Khao on Old Sukhumvit Road in Thai Ban subdistrict, Mueang Samut Prakan district, Samut Prakan province.

Two people were injured, and the fire was spreading through the grassland.

Helicopter crash in Samut Prakan causes injury as fire spreads Helicopter crash in Samut Prakan causes injury as fire spreads Helicopter crash in Samut Prakan causes injury as fire spreads

Helicopter crash in Samut Prakan causes injury as fire spreads Helicopter crash in Samut Prakan causes injury as fire spreads Helicopter crash in Samut Prakan causes injury as fire spreads

Initially, rescue workers and relevant agencies were rushing to help the injured person and had begun inspecting the area.

Further updates would be reported if there were any developments.

Helicopter crash in Samut Prakan causes injury as fire spreads

 

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy