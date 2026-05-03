Helicopter crash in Samut Prakan causes injury as fire spreads

The Facebook page of the Pom Phra Chul Disaster Relief Radio Centre posted an urgent alert saying that at 10am on Sunday (May 3, 2026), a helicopter crashed near Soi Bang Mek Khao on Old Sukhumvit Road in Thai Ban subdistrict, Mueang Samut Prakan district, Samut Prakan province.

Two people were injured, and the fire was spreading through the grassland.