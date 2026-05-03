US reviews Iran proposal on Hormuz and nuclear negotiations

Iran has proposed a sequence that would put the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of a US blockade ahead of talks on its nuclear programme, according to a senior Iranian official, as US President Donald Trump said he was still waiting to see the full text of the plan.

The official said on Saturday (May 2) that Tehran’s proposal, which Trump has so far rejected, would allow shipping to resume through the strait and bring an end to the US blockade of Iran. Negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme would be pushed to a later phase.

Trump, asked about the proposal before boarding a flight to Miami at West Palm Beach, Florida, said: “They told me about the concept of the deal. They're going to give me the exact wording now.”

He also warned that military action had not been ruled out. Asked whether strikes on Iran could restart, Trump replied: “I don't want to say that. I mean, I can’t tell that to a reporter. If they misbehave, if they do something bad, right now we’ll see. But it’s a possibility that could happen.”

On his social media channel, Trump said he could not imagine the proposals would be acceptable and argued that Iran had not paid a big enough price for what it had done.