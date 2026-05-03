Thailand seeks representative to contest WHO director-general role

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said on Sunday (May 3, 2026) that, after the Cabinet on Tuesday (April 28) approved Thailand’s plan to send a representative to stand for election as Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Public Health Ministry had been assigned to find a suitable person.
The Foreign Ministry and other relevant agencies were also asked to support the candidacy as proposed by the Public Health Ministry.
He said the latest step took place on Thursday (April 30).
“The executive team and I held talks with Vijavat Isarabhakdi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, and a delegation from the Foreign Ministry to set out the approach and process for selecting Thailand’s representative to stand for election as Director-General of the World Health Organisation.
The meeting agreed to set up a selection committee for the Thai representative, comprising three representatives each from the Public Health Ministry and the Foreign Ministry, to choose a person whose qualifications match the criteria under WHO resolution WHA65.15 and who passes a self-assessment against the following nine main criteria.”
“Thailand is ready and has consistently played a prominent role on the global public health stage.
Sending a Thai representative to contest the post of WHO Director-General on this occasion is an important opportunity for Thailand to help drive global health policy.
After the joint committee is established, the selection and detailed qualification-review process will begin to secure the representative with the greatest potential to build the country’s reputation on the world stage,” Pattana said.