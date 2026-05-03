Thailand seeks representative to contest WHO director-general role

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said on Sunday (May 3, 2026) that, after the Cabinet on Tuesday (April 28) approved Thailand’s plan to send a representative to stand for election as Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Public Health Ministry had been assigned to find a suitable person.

The Foreign Ministry and other relevant agencies were also asked to support the candidacy as proposed by the Public Health Ministry.

He said the latest step took place on Thursday (April 30).

“The executive team and I held talks with Vijavat Isarabhakdi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, and a delegation from the Foreign Ministry to set out the approach and process for selecting Thailand’s representative to stand for election as Director-General of the World Health Organisation.