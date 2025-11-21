Thailand heightens screening as Ethiopia reports Marburg virus outbreak

Dr Montien Kanasawat, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), provided an update on Friday (November 21) regarding several confirmed cases of Marburg virus disease in Ethiopia.

He noted that the disease belongs to the same family as Ebola and causes fever and haemorrhagic symptoms. Fruit bats are considered the natural reservoir of the virus, which is named after the German city of Marburg, where the first outbreak was recorded.

Infection typically occurs through contact with fruit bats in mines or caves. Once transmitted from animals to humans, the virus can spread between people through direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person, similar to Ebola.