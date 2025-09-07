Hand, foot and mouth disease surges in young children, cases up 65.7% in 8 months

HFMD cases alone surged by 65.7%, or 1.7 times compared with the same period last year. The outbreak began in April 2025 and is expected to continue until September.

According to the Bureau of Epidemiology, between January 1 and August 5, there were 48,154 reported HFMD cases nationwide. The highest number of cases was in the South, followed by Bangkok and the Central region, with most patients being children under five years old.

The government has expressed concern over the rapid spread of HFMD, especially among young children with low immunity who gather in large numbers at schools and childcare centres. Parents and teachers have been urged to exercise extra caution.