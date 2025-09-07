Hand, foot and mouth disease surges in young children, cases up 65.7% in 8 months

Deputy government spokesperson Sasikan Wattanachan revealed that the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) reported a 27.2% year-on-year increase in notifiable diseases in the second quarter of 2025, rising from 202,879 cases in 2024 to 258,105 cases.
The largest increases were recorded in influenza, pneumonia, and hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).
HFMD cases alone surged by 65.7%, or 1.7 times compared with the same period last year. The outbreak began in April 2025 and is expected to continue until September.
According to the Bureau of Epidemiology, between January 1 and August 5, there were 48,154 reported HFMD cases nationwide. The highest number of cases was in the South, followed by Bangkok and the Central region, with most patients being children under five years old.
The government has expressed concern over the rapid spread of HFMD, especially among young children with low immunity who gather in large numbers at schools and childcare centres. Parents and teachers have been urged to exercise extra caution.
Heavy rainfall and humid weather in many areas of Thailand are also contributing factors that make transmission easier during this period.