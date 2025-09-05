Congo announces new Ebola outbreak three years after last case

Three years after the last case, the country reported 28 suspected cases and 15 deaths, with a fatality rate of approximately 53.6%.
The outbreak was first identified when a 34-year-old pregnant woman from Boulapé, in the southern Kasai province, was hospitalised on August 20 with symptoms including high fever and vomiting. While the health ministry did not specify whether she had died, further testing confirmed the presence of the Zaire strain of the virus.
In total, 14 of the deaths occurred in Boulapé, with one fatality in Mweka. Among the victims, four were healthcare workers. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has noted that cases are likely to rise as transmission continues, and experts have been deployed to the region to strengthen disease surveillance, treatment, and infection control measures in health facilities.
The WHO has provided Congo with essential supplies, including mobile laboratories, medical equipment, and personal protective gear. Additionally, the country’s stockpile includes 2,000 doses of the Ervebo Ebola vaccine, which will be used to vaccinate healthcare workers and people in close contact with suspected cases.
Ebola, a rare but often fatal illness, is spread through contact with bodily fluids such as blood, vomit, and semen. The 2018-2020 outbreak in Congo claimed nearly 2,300 lives, while the last epidemic in 2022 took place in the Equateur province.
"We are acting with determination to halt the spread of the virus and protect communities rapidly," said Dr Mohamed Janabi, WHO Regional Director for Africa.
Reuters