Congo announces new Ebola outbreak three years after last case

Three years after the last case, the country reported 28 suspected cases and 15 deaths, with a fatality rate of approximately 53.6%.

The outbreak was first identified when a 34-year-old pregnant woman from Boulapé, in the southern Kasai province, was hospitalised on August 20 with symptoms including high fever and vomiting. While the health ministry did not specify whether she had died, further testing confirmed the presence of the Zaire strain of the virus.

In total, 14 of the deaths occurred in Boulapé, with one fatality in Mweka. Among the victims, four were healthcare workers. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has noted that cases are likely to rise as transmission continues, and experts have been deployed to the region to strengthen disease surveillance, treatment, and infection control measures in health facilities.