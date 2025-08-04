Govt steps up surveillance against H5N1 bird flu after outbreak in Cambodia

The Thai government is ramping up monitoring efforts after a fresh outbreak of the H5N1 avian influenza virus was reported in Cambodia’s Siem Reap province, a deputy government spokesman said on Monday.

H5N1 outbreak in Siem Reap prompts Thai vigilance

Deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak said the Department of Disease Control (DDC) has intensified surveillance and preventive measures to contain the potential spread of the H5N1 sub-strain Clade 2.3.2.1e from Cambodia into Thailand’s border provinces, though the likelihood remains low.

According to Anukool, from 2023 to 2025, Cambodia has reported 26 human cases of H5N1 infection, with 11 deaths. In 2025 alone, 13 people have been infected as of July 22, resulting in six fatalities. Of these, four cases occurred in Siem Reap.