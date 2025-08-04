Govt steps up surveillance against H5N1 bird flu after outbreak in Cambodia

The Thai government is ramping up monitoring efforts after a fresh outbreak of the H5N1 avian influenza virus was reported in Cambodia’s Siem Reap province, a deputy government spokesman said on Monday.
Deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak said the Department of Disease Control (DDC) has intensified surveillance and preventive measures to contain the potential spread of the H5N1 sub-strain Clade 2.3.2.1e from Cambodia into Thailand’s border provinces, though the likelihood remains low.
According to Anukool, from 2023 to 2025, Cambodia has reported 26 human cases of H5N1 infection, with 11 deaths. In 2025 alone, 13 people have been infected as of July 22, resulting in six fatalities. Of these, four cases occurred in Siem Reap.
Siem Reap, in northwestern Cambodia, borders the provinces of Oddar Meanchey to the north and Banteay Meanchey to the west—both of which share borders with Thailand’s Sa Kaeo and Buri Ram provinces.
Anukool stated that the DDC is closely monitoring the Thai-Cambodian border, particularly in Sa Kaeo and Buri Ram, as part of its disease control strategy.
Additionally, the Department of Livestock Development under the Ministry of Agriculture has instructed poultry farmers to reinforce farm hygiene protocols. Farmers are urged to clean their facilities at least once a week and strictly control access to prevent external contamination. Vehicles entering poultry farms must be sprayed with disinfectants.
The spokesman added that all chicken farms in the border provinces are being encouraged to implement Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and sound farming management to minimise the risk of infection.
“Although the chance of bird flu spreading from Cambodia to Thailand is currently low, the risk must not be overlooked,” Anukool said.
“The government is urging chicken farmers to monitor their flocks closely. If birds die under suspicious circumstances, they must not be distributed or consumed. Instead, the deaths should be reported immediately to the district livestock office.”