Thai embassies in 90 countries post border updates to rebut false claims

At the Joint Press Centre on the Thailand–Cambodia situation at the Royal Thai Army Television station on Sunday (December 14), Maratee Nalita Andamo, Deputy Director-General, Department of Information, and Deputy Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, gave an update on efforts to assist Thais stranded in Cambodia.
She said some Thais wishing to return to Thailand remain held up in Poipet after Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen reportedly suggested that the Cambodian government suspend overland travel for foreign nationals, including Thais, which she described as a clear breach of international law.
Maratee said Thailand was acting in line with international norms and international law, and was cooperating fully in supporting foreign nationals in Thailand, especially Cambodian citizens.
Despite disruption to land crossings, she said Thai embassies and consulates-general stand ready to help facilitate travel home by air, including issuing emergency documents.
She added that flights from Siem Reap could provide around 1,000 seats per day.
She also said Thailand’s embassies worldwide have been using official material issued by the press centre to post clear and accurate information on their websites and Facebook pages, with 90 embassies around the world sharing factual updates for foreign audiences and international media, describing it as another necessary battleground on social media where correct information is essential.