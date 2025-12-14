Thai embassies in 90 countries post border updates to rebut false claims

At the Joint Press Centre on the Thailand–Cambodia situation at the Royal Thai Army Television station on Sunday (December 14), Maratee Nalita Andamo, Deputy Director-General, Department of Information, and Deputy Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, gave an update on efforts to assist Thais stranded in Cambodia.

She said some Thais wishing to return to Thailand remain held up in Poipet after Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen reportedly suggested that the Cambodian government suspend overland travel for foreign nationals, including Thais, which she described as a clear breach of international law.