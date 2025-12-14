Curfew imposed in five Trat districts after M79 attack

Under the order, residents are prohibited from leaving their homes between 7pm and 5am in Khlong Yai, Bo Rai, Laem Ngop, Khao Saming and Mueang Trat.

People with urgent necessity must seek permission from military or police officers, or local administrative officials such as subdistrict heads and village chiefs.

The command also said it will strictly enforce powers under the Martial Law Act, including area control, control of individuals and searches where there are concerns about unrest or security threats.