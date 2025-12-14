Curfew imposed in five Trat districts after M79 attack

The Chanthaburi–Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC) on Sunday (December 14) declared an emergency curfew covering five districts in Trat province, effective immediately.
In an announcement issued under the Martial Law Act 1914, the command said the measures are intended to maintain stability, security and public safety, and to protect national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the lives and property of Thai citizens from external threats.
Under the order, residents are prohibited from leaving their homes between 7pm and 5am in Khlong Yai, Bo Rai, Laem Ngop, Khao Saming and Mueang Trat.
People with urgent necessity must seek permission from military or police officers, or local administrative officials such as subdistrict heads and village chiefs.
The command also said it will strictly enforce powers under the Martial Law Act, including area control, control of individuals and searches where there are concerns about unrest or security threats.
The order remains in force until further notice.
The curfew follows an incident at about 9pm on Saturday, when three M79 rounds were fired at the headquarters of the Trat Marine Task Force.
Based on a preliminary trajectory assessment, officials said the shots were believed to have been fired from within Thailand.
All personnel were reported safe, as the rounds landed in an open area.