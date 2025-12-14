Thai Army to continue border operations until Cambodian attacks stop

Royal Thai Army Spokesperson, Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, said on Sunday (December 14) that the position remains unchanged because Cambodian forces are still using heavy weapons, including BM-21 rockets, grenade launchers and suicide drones to strike Thai troops along the entire border, describing the attacks as a serious national security threat that has severely affected Thai civilians.

He said army chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk has been closely monitoring the situation and has not ordered any change to frontline operations.

Units responsible for border areas have been instructed to continue implementing the existing plan, in coordination with other armed services and relevant agencies.