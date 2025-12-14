Thai Army to continue border operations until Cambodian attacks stop

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2025

Royal Thai Army said there is no ceasefire plan in place and no change to frontline orders, as it continues operations to push back Cambodian forces amid ongoing BM-21 rocket, grenade-launcher and suicide-drone attacks along border.

  • The Thai Army will continue its border operations because Cambodian forces are still attacking Thai troops and civilians with heavy weapons, including rockets and drones.
  • The primary objective of the operations is to push back Cambodian forces and degrade their military capability, including weapons and manpower, while only striking military targets.
  • The military operations will not cease until Cambodia ends all hostile actions and stops its attacks on Thai troops and residents in the border areas.

Royal Thai Army Spokesperson, Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, said on Sunday (December 14) that the position remains unchanged because Cambodian forces are still using heavy weapons, including BM-21 rockets, grenade launchers and suicide drones to strike Thai troops along the entire border, describing the attacks as a serious national security threat that has severely affected Thai civilians.

He said army chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk has been closely monitoring the situation and has not ordered any change to frontline operations.

Units responsible for border areas have been instructed to continue implementing the existing plan, in coordination with other armed services and relevant agencies.

Pana has also instructed the First and Second Army Regions to stress safety and careful tactics, with the primary objective of pushing back Cambodian forces and degrading their military capability, including manpower, weapons and supporting elements that affect Thailand directly or indirectly.

The army reiterated that it will strike only military targets that pose a threat to Thailand, while working to secure and control areas where Thai sovereignty was previously violated and strengthen positions for future operations.

Separately, the army said it has been ordered to ensure comprehensive care for wounded personnel and the families of those killed, including medical treatment, rights and welfare benefits, and full support for family visits and religious rites.

Senior commanders have been assigned to attend funeral ceremonies to honour fallen personnel and support their families.

The army said it will continue operations until Cambodia ends hostile actions and stops attacking Thai troops and residents in border areas, while insisting it remains ready, in manpower and equipment, to hold positions and respond under established rules of engagement in line with international norms to protect Thailand’s sovereignty and public safety.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy