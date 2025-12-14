Thai Army condemns BM-21 strike in Si Sa Ket, one civilian killed, home damaged

On Sunday, December 14, at 11.50am, the Royal Thai Army said it received a report from the Second Army Area that Cambodian forces fired BM-21 rockets into Sao Thong Chai subdistrict, Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province—an area in the heart of a community and near a school.
The army said the attack killed one civilian, identified as Don Patchaphan, 63, and sparked a fire that damaged one nearby house. At 12pm, soldiers and village security volunteers helped to put out the blaze using water.
The army said it condemned Cambodia before the international community for continuing, for a second day, to strike civilian areas unrelated to military operations, resulting in the death of an innocent civilian.
It said the incident was clear evidence of Cambodia’s intent to violate human rights principles and international humanitarian law, causing severe harm to civilian lives and property.