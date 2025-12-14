Thai Army condemns BM-21 strike in Si Sa Ket, one civilian killed, home damaged

On Sunday, December 14, at 11.50am, the Royal Thai Army said it received a report from the Second Army Area that Cambodian forces fired BM-21 rockets into Sao Thong Chai subdistrict, Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province—an area in the heart of a community and near a school.

The army said the attack killed one civilian, identified as Don Patchaphan, 63, and sparked a fire that damaged one nearby house. At 12pm, soldiers and village security volunteers helped to put out the blaze using water.