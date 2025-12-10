1st Army hits 3 of 5 targets in Sa Kaeo as Cambodia pounds area with BM-21

Operations Center, 1st Army Area
Thailand–Cambodia Border (Sa Kaeo Province)
10 December 2025, 1800 hrs
The Burapha Task Force continued its mission to defend Thailand’s sovereignty amid the ongoing Thai–Cambodian conflict for the third consecutive day. Operations were conducted across five areas as follows:
1. Ban Khlong Phaeng Area, Ta Phraya District
Task Force 11 continued operations against designated targets. Although partial control had been achieved on 9 December 2025, today Thai forces faced heavy resistance from the Cambodian side—particularly indirect-fire weapons and BM-21 multiple rocket launchers, with more than 80 rockets impacting the area.
Due to the intensity of fire, full control of the area could not be secured.
2. Ban Nong Ya Kaeo Area, Khok Sung District
Task Force 12 secured and established control of the area on 8 December 2025 and has since developed fortified defensive positions. The Cambodian side continues periodic indirect-fire attacks and, today, launched over 20 BM-21 rockets, damaging civilian homes and farmland in surrounding areas.
3. Ban Nong Chan Area, Khok Sung District
Task Force 12 continues offensive operations.
The Cambodian side is mounting heavy resistance, firing various weapon systems—particularly BM-21 rockets—into houses previously occupied during encroachment incidents, as well as Thai civilian homes and farmlands, causing widespread damage.
A significant operational event occurred at 1000 hrs, when the Burapha Task Force and the Royal Thai Air Force conducted a joint air operation using an F-16 attack aircraft to strike one Cambodian military target: Headquarters, Border Defense Command 503 located opposite Ban Nong Chan, resulting in severe damage to the target.
4. Ban Khlong Luek Area, Aranyaprathet District: The 4th Cavalry Regiment Task Force continued area security operations, with intermittent small-arms engagements reported.
5. Khlong Hat District
Task Force 13 maintained area security and observed three armored personnel carriers on the Cambodian side, suspected to be reinforcing northern units. Thai forces conducted artillery interdiction fire to disrupt movement. Both sides continue to maintain defensive postures.
Personnel Casualties
Since 8 December 2025, a total of 13 personnel have been injured and treated at Wattana Nakhon Hospital and Khok Sung Hospital; all are currently in stable condition.
Today, one additional injured soldier was reported:
SM1. Ronachai Tasakorn, Task Force 11 (parent unit: 3rd Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment)
– Injured by blast pressure during operations near Checkpoint 34, Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, Khok Sung District
– Symptoms: chest tightness, no external wounds
– Currently receiving treatment at Khok Sung Hospital and is in stable condition
This brings the total number of injured personnel to 14.
Cambodian forces continue to employ artillery, grenade launchers, and BM-21 rockets, firing indiscriminately into both Thai and contested areas.
Damage has been reported to civilian houses, farmland, electric poles, and roads in:
Evacuations in four border districts of Sa Kaeo Province have displaced 180,683 residents, representing 83% of the population.
Five temporary shelters have been established in:
A total of 18,030 evacuees are currently residing in these facilities.
The Royal Volunteer Service Center (Jit Arsa), Region 1, together with the 19th Military Circle and provincial agencies, has established Royal Field Kitchens to prepare and distribute meals to affected civilians at the temporary shelter in Mueang District, Sa Kaeo Province.
Today, the Burapha Task Force issued a curfew order restricting movement of civilians between 1900–0500 hrs across the four border districts in Sa Kaeo Province to maintain operational stability, security, and public safety.
At 1700 hrs, approximately 800 Cambodian nationals in the Rong Kluea Market area began voluntarily returning to Cambodia via the Ban Khlong Luek Permanent Border Crossing after document verification.
The First Army Area—together with the Burapha Task Force, Border Patrol Police, Ranger Forces, the Royal Thai Police, local administrative authorities, and all relevant agencies—remains fully prepared and possesses strong morale in carrying out its duties to defend Thailand’s sovereignty.
The 1st Army Area reaffirms its determination to fully execute all assigned missions. All military operations will continue in accordance with the Rules of Engagement and Thailand’s inherent right of self-defence, until all threats along the Sa Kaeo border have ceased. Safeguarding Thailand’s sovereignty and protecting the Thai people remain the highest priorities.