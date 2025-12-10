1st Army hits 3 of 5 targets in Sa Kaeo as Cambodia pounds area with BM-21

Operations Center, 1st Army Area

Thailand–Cambodia Border (Sa Kaeo Province)

10 December 2025, 1800 hrs

The Burapha Task Force continued its mission to defend Thailand’s sovereignty amid the ongoing Thai–Cambodian conflict for the third consecutive day. Operations were conducted across five areas as follows:

1. Ban Khlong Phaeng Area, Ta Phraya District

Task Force 11 continued operations against designated targets. Although partial control had been achieved on 9 December 2025, today Thai forces faced heavy resistance from the Cambodian side—particularly indirect-fire weapons and BM-21 multiple rocket launchers, with more than 80 rockets impacting the area.

Due to the intensity of fire, full control of the area could not be secured.

2. Ban Nong Ya Kaeo Area, Khok Sung District

Task Force 12 secured and established control of the area on 8 December 2025 and has since developed fortified defensive positions. The Cambodian side continues periodic indirect-fire attacks and, today, launched over 20 BM-21 rockets, damaging civilian homes and farmland in surrounding areas.

3. Ban Nong Chan Area, Khok Sung District

Task Force 12 continues offensive operations.

The Cambodian side is mounting heavy resistance, firing various weapon systems—particularly BM-21 rockets—into houses previously occupied during encroachment incidents, as well as Thai civilian homes and farmlands, causing widespread damage.

A significant operational event occurred at 1000 hrs, when the Burapha Task Force and the Royal Thai Air Force conducted a joint air operation using an F-16 attack aircraft to strike one Cambodian military target: Headquarters, Border Defense Command 503 located opposite Ban Nong Chan, resulting in severe damage to the target.