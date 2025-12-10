Chatchuo-on leads Thailand to ruthless 3–0 win over Singapore in SEA Games opener



Thailand’s women’s volleyball team made a ruthless start to their SEA Games 2025 campaign, sweeping Singapore 3–0 sets in their opening Group A match at the Hua Mark Indoor Stadium on December 10, 2025.

Under head coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai (“Coach Aod”), Thailand sent out a starting six of Warisara Seetaloed, Warunee Karnram, Sasipaporn Janthawisut, Kuttika Kaewpin, Natthanicha Jaisen and Wimonrat Thanapan, with Kanyarat Kunmuang as libero.

Set 1 – Thailand 25–17 Singapore

Both teams traded points early on, but Thailand’s superior consistency and variety in attack saw them pull away to take the first set 25–17.

Set 2 – Thailand 25–13 Singapore

Coach Aod brought on Ajcharaporn Kongyot for Sasipaporn in the second set, and the change gave Thailand an extra edge in offence. The Thais dominated from start to finish, cruising to a 25–13 win and a 2–0 lead.

Set 3 – Thailand 25–11 Singapore

In the third set, captain Chatchuo-On Moksri came on to shake off the rust, and Thailand maintained their high level, tightening their block and service game to close out the match 25–11.

Thailand sealed a straight-sets victory 3–0 (25–17, 25–13, 25–11) and collected their first three points of the women’s volleyball competition, in line with expectations for a strong start.

Next match

Thailand will play their second Group A match against the Philippines on Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 17.30.