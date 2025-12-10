Hokkaido Governor OKs Restart of Tomari N-Reactor

Suzuki announced at a meeting of the prefectural assembly of Hokkaido.

The village of Tomari, which hosts the plant, and three nearby municipalities in Hokkaido have already expressed their approval.

The governor said that he will inform the Japanese government of his decision "at the earliest possible time."

Hokkaido Electric aims to restart the reactor as soon as possible in 2027.

The governor said that behind his approval was Hokkaido Electric's plan to lower its electricity rates following the restart, as well as his view that ensuring a stable power supply and decarbonising energy sources will lead to local economic growth.

"I agree with the restart," he said, noting that he also took into account the opinions of Hokkaido citizens and relevant municipal governments, as well as discussions at the Hokkaido assembly.