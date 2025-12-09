Japan to Create Ministerial Post for Intelligence

Japan plans to create a ministerial post for intelligence-related matters as part of efforts to enhance its ability to collect and analyse domestic and foreign information, government officials said Tuesday (December 9).

  • The new minister will supervise a national intelligence bureau designed to centralize information from various government agencies.
  • This bureau is planned for establishment by July 2026 and will be an upgrade of the current Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office.
  • The new intelligence bureau will be granted the authority to instruct other government bodies, including the Foreign and Defence Ministries, to provide information.
  • The government plans to submit the necessary legislation to the Diet during its next ordinary session to enact the changes.

The existing Cabinet Intelligence Committee, headed by the chief cabinet secretary, will be remade into a national intelligence council, involving the prime minister and some other ministers.

The government is also considering enacting espionage prevention legislation and establishing a foreign intelligence agency.

