Sanrio to Turn Theme Park into Resort Facility

MONDAY, DECEMBER 08, 2025
Jiji Press

Sanrio Co. on Monday (December 8) unveiled a basic concept to turn its Harmonyland outdoor theme park in the town of Hiji in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Oita into a resort facility.

  • Sanrio will invest 10 billion yen over a period of 10 years to convert its Harmonyland theme park into a resort.
  • The resort conversion plans include adding a large roof, a ropeway, electric mobility, and a hotel to facilitate extended stays.
  • The company's goal with the transformation is to increase annual visitors from 500,000 to approximately two million.

Initial investment will total 10 billion yen, and it will take about 10 years to complete the conversion, the major Japanese character goods company said.

According to the concept, Sanrio is considering installing a large roof and introducing a ropeway and electric mobility at the envisaged resort facility.

It is also looking at constructing a hotel so that guests can enjoy extended stays.

Aya Komaki, president of Sanrio Entertainment Co., the Sanrio subsidiary operating Harmonyland, met with Oita Governor Kiichiro Sato at the prefectural government office in the city of Oita, the prefecture's capital, and briefed him about the concept.

 

Visitors to Harmonyland, which opened in 1991, total about 500,000 a year.

Sanrio hopes to raise the figure to some two million after the completion of the resort facility.

"We want to build a resort facility that is known as the kindest place in the world," Komaki told Jiji Press.

