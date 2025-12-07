PM Takaichi Visits Disaster-Hit Areas in Noto for 1st Time

Inspecting the disaster-stricken areas for the first time since taking office in October, the prime minister expressed the government's policy of continuing to make all-out efforts toward recovery and reconstruction.
"I renewed my belief that restoring vibrant cityscapes is a national responsibility," she told reporters.
After arriving at Noto Airport in the city of Wajima, Takaichi observed a moment of silence and offered flowers at a memorial monument for the disaster victims.
She later moved to the city of Suzu and inspected a landslide site and temporary housing.
In the afternoon, the prime minister visited the "Asaichi Dori" morning market street in Wajima, where a large-scale fire was caused by the 7.6-magnitude quake on New Year's Day last year.
At a temporary shopping district in the town of Anamizu, Takaichi listened to explanations from residents about the current situation and exchanged opinions on necessary support measures.
She also visited the popular Wakura Onsen hot spring area in the city of Nanao, where many inns have been forced to close after the quake.
"I saw firsthand the immense damage caused by the earthquake and torrential rains," the prime minister said, expressing her intention to aim for infrastructure restoration and rebuilding lives in cooperation with the relevant municipalities.
As a specific measure, she said that support for rebuilding damaged inns and other facilities is important.
She revealed that the government is considering expanding assistance for rebuilding large facilities.
The prime minister expressed her administration's intention to proceed with preparations for establishing a new disaster management agency within fiscal 2026, which starts in April next year.
The government will examine it as an organisation suitable for comprehensively overseeing Japan's entire disaster prevention efforts, undertaking thorough preemptive disaster prevention measures and serving as a command centre from the onset of a disaster through restoration and reconstruction, she added.
She was accompanied by Reconstruction Minister Takao Makino, who also serves as minister in charge of the preparations for establishing a disaster management agency, and Ishikawa Governor Hiroshi Hase.
