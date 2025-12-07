PM Takaichi Visits Disaster-Hit Areas in Noto for 1st Time

Inspecting the disaster-stricken areas for the first time since taking office in October, the prime minister expressed the government's policy of continuing to make all-out efforts toward recovery and reconstruction.

"I renewed my belief that restoring vibrant cityscapes is a national responsibility," she told reporters.

After arriving at Noto Airport in the city of Wajima, Takaichi observed a moment of silence and offered flowers at a memorial monument for the disaster victims.

She later moved to the city of Suzu and inspected a landslide site and temporary housing.

In the afternoon, the prime minister visited the "Asaichi Dori" morning market street in Wajima, where a large-scale fire was caused by the 7.6-magnitude quake on New Year's Day last year.