Japan says Chinese fighter jets targeted its aircraft near Okinawa

Escalating pressure in strained China-Japan ties

The encounters, which took place near islands claimed by both countries, mark the most serious confrontation between their militaries in years.

Tensions have intensified since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi warned that Japan could act if any Chinese operation against Taiwan threatened Japanese security.

Fire-control radar is considered a hostile signal as it suggests a possible missile lock, potentially forcing targeted aircraft to take evasive action.

Japan did not disclose whether the Chinese jets had completed a radar lock or how its own aircraft reacted.

Marles voiced Australia’s “deep concern” over Beijing’s actions, affirming that it would continue coordinating closely with Tokyo to uphold a rules-based order.

Domestic unease rises as regional tensions widen.

China has urged its citizens to avoid travelling to Japan, and has postponed plans to resume seafood imports halted after Japan released treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

The renewed friction comes as China ramps up military pressure on Taiwan, which lies just 110 kilometres from Japan’s westernmost island, Yonaguni.

Japan hosts the largest concentration of US military assets overseas, including thousands of Marines in Okinawa.

Washington has yet to publicly comment on the radar incidents.

Although US Ambassador to Japan George Glass has voiced support for Tokyo on social media, President Donald Trump and senior officials have remained notably silent.

According to sources, Trump privately urged Takaichi last month not to escalate the dispute after a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who reiterated that Taiwan’s unification remains central to Beijing’s strategic ambitions.