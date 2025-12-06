Japan Wary of Potential G-7 summit Invite to China

According to a senior Foreign Ministry official, Macron has long intended to invite China to a G-7 summit.

On Thursday (December 4), Macron met with Xi Jinping in Beijing and expressed his willingness to boost cooperation between the G-7 and China to address economic imbalances.

Neither France nor China has clarified whether an invitation to the G-7 summit was extended, but a Japanese government official said, "If France really wants to invite China, it may have communicated its intention during the meeting."