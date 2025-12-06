Japan to mull pre-marriage name use in gender equality program

The move will come in response to a plan by the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to enact a bill on the matter during next year's ordinary Diet session following an agreement between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai.

The sixth basic program, which is expected to be approved by the cabinet at the end of this month, will pledge the government's efforts to further expand the use of original surnames, including considering the establishment of a system that gives legal validity to birth surnames so that they can be used in all aspects of social life to address the inconveniences faced by people who changed their surnames upon marriage.