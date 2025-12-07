Japan, Australia Agree to Boost Security Ties amid Tensions

At their meeting at the Japanese Defence Ministry in Tokyo, Koizumi said, "We will respond resolutely and calmly to ensure regional peace and stability."

In the incident, a Chinese J-15 fighter jet intermittently locked its radar on the ASDF's F-15 fighter jets twice over international waters southwest of Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, on Saturday.

Marles expressed concern, stating that it is a very worrying situation.

He conveyed his intention to take joint steps with Japan.