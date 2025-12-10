World's 1st Autonomous Passenger Ship to Start Service in Japan

According to the foundation, it will be the first time in the world that a regular passenger ship carrying ordinary passengers will be operated commercially with automatic navigation technology.

The initiative is aimed at addressing ship crew shortages and reducing accidents caused by human error.

Under the autonomous ship project, a function that enables fully automatic operation under specific conditions has been installed in the Olympia Dream Seto, a ferry operated by Kokusai Ryobi Ferry Co., based in the western city of Okayama, between a port in the city in Okayama Prefecture and Shodoshima, an island in Kagawa Prefecture, also in western Japan.