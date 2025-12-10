Takaichi Keen to Meet with Trump Soon amid Chinese Pressure

She remarked at a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting in response to Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, who called for stronger Japan-US cooperation.
Noting that Trump is expected to attend the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in January, Tamaki suggested that this could be an opportunity for a Takaichi-Trump meeting.
Takaichi indicated her willingness to consider the proposal, saying, "It's not limited to Davos.
I can visit Washington. It could also be when President Trump travels abroad."
China is increasing its pressure on Japan after Takaichi said in parliament in November that China's possible use of force against Taiwan could constitute a so-called survival-threatening situation for Japan, in which the country can exercise its right to collective self-defence.
Trump has not clarified his stance on the Chinese pressure on Japan.
Meanwhile, he unveiled on Monday a plan to permit exports of US chip giant Nvidia Corp.'s advanced semiconductors to China.
He plans to visit the country in April next year.
