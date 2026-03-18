Oil prices hold firm as Iran confirms senior security leader killed

Crude oil prices remained broadly elevated, holding in positive territory as the conflict in the Middle East continues to drag on. Iran has confirmed the death of a senior security leader, further escalating tensions and impacting global energy markets.

According to Bloomberg, overall crude oil prices have stabilised at high levels, hovering around 100 US dollars per barrel amid the prolonged conflict. Iran’s confirmation of the death of a top national security figure has intensified concerns over the situation.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading at around 96 dollars per barrel after rising nearly 3% on Tuesday, while Brent crude settled above 103 dollars.

Iranian state media reported that Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and a key figure in the country’s wartime leadership, had been killed.

The death comes as President Donald Trump attempts to reopen trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. The US leader had urged allies to deploy warships to help secure the passage, which normally carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply. However, he later withdrew the request after failing to secure sufficient support.