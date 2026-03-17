Foreign Ministry says Middle East conflict is widening, with airports and oil sites hit

Panidone Pachimsawat, acting director-general of the Department of Information and deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday (March 17) briefed the Joint Management and Monitoring Centre for the Situation in the Middle East on the latest developments and assistance for Thai nationals in the region.

He said the situation in the Middle East was continuing to escalate, with ongoing exchanges of aerial attacks. Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia had intercepted missile and drone attacks aimed at key strategic locations, including oil facilities and airports.