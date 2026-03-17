Foreign Ministry says Middle East conflict is widening, with airports and oil sites hit

Panidone Pachimsawat, acting director-general of the Department of Information and deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday (March 17) briefed the Joint Management and Monitoring Centre for the Situation in the Middle East on the latest developments and assistance for Thai nationals in the region.
He said the situation in the Middle East was continuing to escalate, with ongoing exchanges of aerial attacks. Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia had intercepted missile and drone attacks aimed at key strategic locations, including oil facilities and airports.
A large number of oil tankers also remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, affecting oil prices and the global economy. At the same time, many countries have expressed concern and condemned Israel for launching attacks in Lebanon that have caused heavy casualties and widespread displacement.
Several countries have also refused to join a naval coalition to reopen the Strait of Hormuz at the invitation of the United States.
Given the continuing uncertainty, Panidone urged Thai nationals to leave high-risk areas as quickly as possible.
Regarding assistance for Thai nationals in Iran, where two additional evacuation rounds have been scheduled, the deputy Foreign Ministry spokesperson said they would take place today (March 17) and on March 25.
The Thai embassy has already been providing assistance to Thai citizens in Iran, and additional evacuation rounds may be arranged. He therefore urged those wishing to evacuate to register with the embassy.
Thai embassies and consulates-general across the Middle East continue to assist citizens and facilitate the evacuation of Thai nationals in the region, if needed.
So far, 1,116 Thai nationals have evacuated from the Middle East and returned to Thailand or travelled onward to third countries for safety.