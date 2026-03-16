PM holds tense two-hour talks with economic team on Middle East energy crisis

On March 16, 2026, at 1.52pm, Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister and Interior Minister, left Government House to carry out his duties as a minister of state on the occasion of Their Majesties the King and Queen’s official visit to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic from March 16-18, 2026.

Reporters attempted to ask about discussions on the domestic energy crisis after today marked the end of the 15-day diesel price freeze at 29.94 baht per litre, but the prime minister did not respond and immediately got into his car and departed.

Before leaving, however, the prime minister convened a meeting on the energy crisis. Those attending included Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister; Suphajee Suthumpun, Commerce Minister; Auttapol Rerkpiboon, Energy Minister; Vitai Ratanakorn, Governor of the Bank of Thailand; Danucha Pichayanan, Secretary-General of the National Economic and Social Development Council; Anan Kaewkamnerd, Director of the Bureau of the Budget; Lavaron Sangsnit, Permanent Secretary for Finance; Arsit Sampantharat, Permanent Secretary for Interior; and Pornpoth Penpas, Director-General of the Department of Lands.

The purpose of the meeting was to prepare measures to deal with the energy, financial and fiscal crisis as the conflict in the Middle East continues without resolution, directly affecting domestic energy costs. The meeting lasted for more than two hours. Immediately afterwards, all participants emerged looking tense and declined to speak to the media.