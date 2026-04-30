Kazakhstan travel guide in Thai launched to deepen tourism cooperation

Direct flights drive growing travel demand

Baimukhan also highlighted the steady growth of Kazakhstan-Thailand relations in the tourism sector. In 2025–2026, the number of Kazakh citizens visiting Thailand exceeded 175,000, confirming Thailand’s continued popularity as a preferred travel destination.

At the same time, interest among Thai tourists in Kazakhstan has also grown, with about 10,000 to 15,000 Thai citizens visiting the country over the same period.

“A key factor contributing to the growth of tourist flows is the expansion of direct air connectivity between the two countries,” he said.

He added that there are currently 23 direct flights a week linking Bangkok with Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Phuket with Astana and Almaty. The routes are operated by Air Astana, SCAT Airlines and AirAsia X, making travel between the two countries more accessible and convenient.

Asked about uncertainty linked to tensions in the Middle East involving the US, Israel and Iran, Baimukhan said he still saw strong prospects for partnership between Kazakhstan and Thailand through people-to-people ties, cooperation, cultural exchanges, tourism and hospitality.

He said Kazakhstan wanted to expand tourism flows, encourage investment and deepen bilateral cooperation. He added that the next step could include working with Thai hotel groups interested in establishing a presence in Kazakhstan.

“Kazakhstan warmly invites all international visitors to discover our country, explore its remarkable landscapes, experience its rich culture and enjoy the hospitality of its people,” he concluded.

Thailand backs closer tourism cooperation

During the event, Chakrienorrathip Sevikul, Chief of Staff at Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasised the importance of further strengthening bilateral relations between Thailand and Kazakhstan, pointing to the significant potential for cooperation in tourism.

He also expressed confidence that closer joint initiatives would help expand tourist exchanges, deepen cultural ties and foster a mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.

As part of the programme, Thai bloggers and representatives of the Kazakh-Thai Alliance community shared their travel experiences in Kazakhstan, highlighting popular destinations and the country’s distinctive attractions.

New routes and hotel projects on the horizon

Tourism cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand has already recorded significant progress and steady positive momentum, reflecting strong mutual interest and trust.

Both countries are also looking to pursue new initiatives, including further expansion of tourism routes, increased investment cooperation and joint hospitality projects. Future plans include the opening of Thai hotel properties in Kazakhstan and the development of new air routes.