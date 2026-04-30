China vows to block Japan's alleged nuclear arms push at treaty talks

China’s Sun Xiaobo told a Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty review conference at the U.N. headquarters in New York on Wednesday (April 29) that Beijing would “resolutely prevent Japan from acquiring nuclear weapons”.

Sun, director-general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Arms Control Department, also urged the international community to “stay on high alert,” accusing Japan of efforts that could undermine nuclear nonproliferation.

He said Japan “is pushing to revise its pacifist Constitution and three non-nuclear principles” and is seeking to allow allies to deploy nuclear weapons on Japanese territory.